Trump’s jig is up

Donald Trump is at it again. He and Vice President Mike Pence admit there are shortages of ventilators and supplies. He can order the auto industry to stop making cars to make ventilators. Millions could be produced quickly.

When World War II started no cars, but tanks, planes and artillery were produced in large quantities overnight.

I think Trump wants to prolong this virus for re-election purposes.

He is a crazy rich man. If he loses the election, he will face criminal charges and Melania will dump Trump for cheating on her.

I say he’ll lose because his base is disgusted with his lying and stupidity.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village