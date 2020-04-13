Trump’s jig is up
Donald Trump is at it again. He and Vice President Mike Pence admit there are shortages of ventilators and supplies. He can order the auto industry to stop making cars to make ventilators. Millions could be produced quickly.
When World War II started no cars, but tanks, planes and artillery were produced in large quantities overnight.
I think Trump wants to prolong this virus for re-election purposes.
He is a crazy rich man. If he loses the election, he will face criminal charges and Melania will dump Trump for cheating on her.
Support Local Journalism
I say he’ll lose because his base is disgusted with his lying and stupidity.
Richard Goodwin
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.