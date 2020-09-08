Trumpism condemns sacrifice
“Jesus is ideal and wonderful, but you Christians, you are not like him.” — Bara Dada
A hypothetical question for evangelical Trump supporters: Wow do you think a meeting between Donald Trump and Jesus Christ would play out? I doubt that Jesus would be as pleased with Mr. Trump’s behavior as his fawning Christian enablers are. If put on the defensive by a stinging rebuke from Jesus, Trump might retaliate by down playing Jesus’ sacrifice a la John McCain. It might go something like this: Jesus wasn’t the Messiah. He’s the Messiah because he was crucified. I like saviors who weren’t crucified.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
