Trumpian politics in the race for sheriff

Well, well, Walter Chi has really gone off the shallow end. He must think this kind of ignorant stuff works wherever he crawled out from under. I have to believe that trying to smear Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, and so crudely, will cost him whatever handful votes he might have purchased. I'd be really interested to see a list of the names of those who support this kind of creepy Donald Trumpian-style politics here. In the meantime I'll just trust the sensible, compassionate and well-informed voters who have been delivering sheriffs of our ilk to Pitkin County for more than four decades to return Joey DiSalvo to office with the kind of resounding victory he very much deserves.

Jay Cowan

Snowmass