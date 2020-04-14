Trump unfit to serve
We are at a very disturbing point in history where our commander in chief is mentally ill. Of course this isn’t new but this is getting worse.
We now have a 6-foot-plus, mentally unstable tapeworm and his parasitic family running the country like a third world dictatorship. The buck stops nowhere. The worry now is how many more deaths are going to be caused from this president. Another worry is how are we the voters going to force him out? Donald Trump is unfit to serve and has been unfit since his inauguration. While it has been fun and games a bit, that part is over.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.