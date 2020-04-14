Trump unfit to serve

We are at a very disturbing point in history where our commander in chief is mentally ill. Of course this isn’t new but this is getting worse.

We now have a 6-foot-plus, mentally unstable tapeworm and his parasitic family running the country like a third world dictatorship. The buck stops nowhere. The worry now is how many more deaths are going to be caused from this president. Another worry is how are we the voters going to force him out? Donald Trump is unfit to serve and has been unfit since his inauguration. While it has been fun and games a bit, that part is over.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village