Trump shows hypocrisy

I think it is hilarious that Donald Trump calls an FBI raid a "break-in" and a "witch hunt." He also goes on to state that this break-in goes against our principles and everything we stand for. Is he talking about the country or mobster money launderers? Trump stands for himself and has no principles or values. The United States should pass a law that when you run for the presidency you have to show your tax forms. How about those values?

Miles Knudson

Aspen