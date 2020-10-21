Trump policy bad for public health
The Trump administration’s current official policy on the COVID-19 pandemic is “herd immunity.” Herd immunity is basically what they’ve been doing all along, nothing. They want to just let the virus spread through the population until the virus runs out of viable hosts. Scientists say this could lead to the death of as many as 2 million Americans. Sweden used this unscientific policy and it was a disaster, so of course this is the policy that Donald Trump endorses.
If this dereliction of duty isn’t a reason to vote against Trump, I don’t know what is.
Rick Holtz
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User