Trump policy bad for public health

The Trump administration’s current official policy on the COVID-19 pandemic is “herd immunity.” Herd immunity is basically what they’ve been doing all along, nothing. They want to just let the virus spread through the population until the virus runs out of viable hosts. Scientists say this could lead to the death of as many as 2 million Americans. Sweden used this unscientific policy and it was a disaster, so of course this is the policy that Donald Trump endorses.

If this dereliction of duty isn’t a reason to vote against Trump, I don’t know what is.

Rick Holtz

Carbondale