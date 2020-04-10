Trump not worthy of office

ough times produce and reveal cowards as well as heroes.

The recent incident concerning the US Naval Carrier Theodore Roosevelt places President Donald Trump (at least figuratively 4–F) in the former category.

The captain of the Roosevelt, in an act of individual moral courage, earned a deserved place within the latter group, and who ought to be awarded the Navy Cross prior to the Republican members of the Judge Advocate Corp. throwing him out onto the street.

In view of the intended dignity of the office of the United State presidency, Trump ought to resign as having been a national and international disgrace.

Art Allard

Aspen