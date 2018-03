Trump needs some magic

A porn star gets $130,000 for hush money from Donald Trump's lawyer and Trump did not know? Give me a break! Nice picture of Stormy and our Prexy.

Now Stormy and her accoutrements are on the TV talk circuit.

I don't think even Houdini could get out of this mess. I wonder what our First Lady thinks.

Dr. Richard Goodwin

Snowmass VIllage