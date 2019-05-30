 Trump is no McCain | AspenTimes.com

Trump is no McCain

Letters to the Editor | May 30, 2019

This is in memory of John S McCain.

If United States Navy ever names a warship after Donald Trump it should be gold in color, have the number 2 printed on the sides of it and sink to the bottom of the ocean like a number 2 would. Donald “Spur Bones” Trump was never captured by the Viet Cong and he will never be a hero. Donald Trump is and always will be the exact opposite of John McCain.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village

