Trump has no bottom

If Trump really loved and respected this country and its people, he would take his recent loss like a man, not a spoiled rotten child. He has no sense , no sense of common decency and is going down as the absolute worst president in the history of this country.

It is intolerable how he and some of his enablers state that he is as amazing as Abraham Lincoln was! The coming days are going to be too much for everyone, including his party.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village