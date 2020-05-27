Trump can’t mask his disregard for humanity
Trump thinks that all states should be “open” for his re-election. That is his only hope. Trump says he expects more COVID-19 cases and more death. Trump says it is nonsense to have all Americans tested. Experts don’t agree.
Trump’s disregard for illness and death shows his contempt for the public he is trying to be re-elected by. The SOB is a crook stealing lives. He is lower than a crook stealing lives.
More and more Americans believe he is not trustworthy and should not be president anymore. Go Joe.
Dr. Richard C. Goodwin
Snowmass Village
