Trump bashing too divisive during pandemic

I find your choice to publish two letters from Donald Trump bashers in very poor taste. In normal times your paper always seems to contain a number of these letters. I’ve always told myself it was as a representative sample of the populous.

In today’s world pandemic, I find it to be extremely irresponsible. Accusations and recriminations only serve to divide us at a time when we should all act for “the good of the whole.” Please consider a temporary cease fire in this divisive policy.

Be safe, be healthy and be honorable. Thank you.

Al Scholz

Aspen and Rifle