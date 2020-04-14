Trump bashing too divisive during pandemic
I find your choice to publish two letters from Donald Trump bashers in very poor taste. In normal times your paper always seems to contain a number of these letters. I’ve always told myself it was as a representative sample of the populous.
In today’s world pandemic, I find it to be extremely irresponsible. Accusations and recriminations only serve to divide us at a time when we should all act for “the good of the whole.” Please consider a temporary cease fire in this divisive policy.
Be safe, be healthy and be honorable. Thank you.
Al Scholz
Aspen and Rifle
