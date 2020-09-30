Trump attacks and embarrasses

Trump did the unusual, that is to embarrass fellow Republicans and even the party itself.

A number of Republicans including former head of the party commented exactly that Trump has just gone too far with the nasty, personal and conflicting debate — even toward the moderator, Chris Wallace.

One said that is what Trump is said to be like in private when things are not going his way. I noticed he attacked both Biden’s sons for their military service. But Joe never mentioned the Trump boys in that context, nor of course, Trump.

Bill Greenwood

Aspen