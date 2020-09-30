Trump attacks and embarrasses
Trump did the unusual, that is to embarrass fellow Republicans and even the party itself.
A number of Republicans including former head of the party commented exactly that Trump has just gone too far with the nasty, personal and conflicting debate — even toward the moderator, Chris Wallace.
One said that is what Trump is said to be like in private when things are not going his way. I noticed he attacked both Biden’s sons for their military service. But Joe never mentioned the Trump boys in that context, nor of course, Trump.
Bill Greenwood
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User