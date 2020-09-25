 Tree graffiti is unsightly in Aspen and Snowmass | AspenTimes.com
Tree graffiti is unsightly in Aspen and Snowmass

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

I am a frequent visitor to Aspen/Snowmass and enjoy all the area has to offer. Every time I am among the beautiful aspen trees — on a hike or otherwise — I’m disheartened by the carvings people have made in the tree trunks. Forgive me if this discussion has been held previously, but has there been conversation among city officials about imposing a hefty fine for such activities? It’s unlikely it will be stopped entirely, but the threat of a $1,000 fine, for example, might deter some of these “graffiti artist criminals.”

Leslie Cunningham

Laguna Beach, California

Letters to the Editor
