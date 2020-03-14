Treating ourselves right

What can you do about the coronavirus?

The science of psychoneuroimmunology studies how the mind, nervous system and immune system work together to protect us in our environment.

It also is helpful to understand that the healing system is regulated by the parasympathetic nervous system. The counterpart to this is the sympathetic nervous system.

The sympathetic system is our stress, fight/flight and survival system.

When people are in severe stress or chronic low-grade stress, their healing system becomes compromised.

Studies show that stress is responsible for 90% of illness. A person in stress releases stress hormones that shut down the immune system.

One of the best things you can do is to protect your mind and manage your stress response. Thoughts of fear and worry will weaken your system. Thoughts of vibrant health will boost your immune system. Be aware of the thoughts you allow to permeate your mind.

Keeping your nervous system functioning optimally is critically important. Acupuncture, chiropractic and other natural health practices help to strengthen your immune system.

It also is important to stay healthy. Eat good nutrition. Stay away from sugar and junk food.

Exercise is helpful. Sunshine and fresh air are good for your health.

Optimize you vitamin C and D levels. Make sure that your gut micro-biome is as healthy as possible.

This is not meant to be cavalier about this issue. It is important to know that we can be proactive in strengthening our immune systems.

There are things we can control!

Tom Lankering

Basalt