Treasonous actions by Trump

Trying to destroy public confidence in our electoral system — and mail-in ballot — is treason, pure and simple. Our Constitution gives authority to each state to tabulate and verify election results. The president should not be involved. Democracy cannot work if the public doesn’t trust its individual state election boards, secretaries of state, county clerks and other electoral systems and personnel to count and certify election results in their state. Study after study have indicated that significant voter fraud does not exist in the United States, and the director of the FBI so testified on Sept. 25.

Undermining confidence of elections is the stuff of dictators, or those who would become dictators. Donald Trump is clearly a would-be dictator, and his actions to undermine faith in our electoral process, and state and local governments, are treasonous.

Andy Wiessner

Snowmass