Treasonous actions by Trump
Trying to destroy public confidence in our electoral system — and mail-in ballot — is treason, pure and simple. Our Constitution gives authority to each state to tabulate and verify election results. The president should not be involved. Democracy cannot work if the public doesn’t trust its individual state election boards, secretaries of state, county clerks and other electoral systems and personnel to count and certify election results in their state. Study after study have indicated that significant voter fraud does not exist in the United States, and the director of the FBI so testified on Sept. 25.
Undermining confidence of elections is the stuff of dictators, or those who would become dictators. Donald Trump is clearly a would-be dictator, and his actions to undermine faith in our electoral process, and state and local governments, are treasonous.
Andy Wiessner
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User