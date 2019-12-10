Trashy post office below Aspen standards

Horrible embarrassment. We have lived in Aspen for 50 years and have never been more embarrassed about anything in this beautiful, successful and wealthy town than our post office.

How can we have a post office with trashed mail and junk all over the bins and floors? It is disgusting! Can the city help by hiring a couple of people to clean twice a week? Two hours would do it! Apparently the USPS doesn’t care. Please do something, City Council, and thank you.

Ron and Claudine Austin

Aspen