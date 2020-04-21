Trails good for our ails
Our houses may be separate, but we share one mountain home. And our outdoors are the best backyard anyone could imagine! The staff, volunteers, students, civic groups, businesses and land managers who make up Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers are now, more than ever, grateful for our Rocky Mountain riches.
Thanks to trails, we’re surrounded by natural beauty.
Thanks to trails, we’re stimulated by exercise.
Thanks to trails, we’re calmed and enlivened and inspired to confront the challenges of life.
In this season of uncertainty, there’s nothing more reliably satisfying than getting outside. We’re thankful for the opportunities our community has worked so hard to create, to sustain and to enjoy!
Join us online by sharing your outdoor gratitude with the hashtag #ThanksToTrails.
Ron Rash
Executive director, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers
