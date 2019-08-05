Tragedy waiting to happen at Stillwater

Editor’s note: The following is an open letter to local law enforcement agencies.

I know I’m not the only one who sees how dangerous the take out of Stillwater has become. It is ludicrous that there is not yet a solution in place. Someone is going to get hit; it’s only a matter of time.

There are 40 cars parked along the side of the road, dozens of people wandering in to the street, cars coming in fast (or not so fast, doesn’t matter) from either direction on a highway! On a hot Saturday or Sunday afternoon, there should be an officer there helping the flow of traffic. Or even better, move the digital speed limit sign a mile up the road. Or bring another over. Do something.

What are you waiting for?

John Gates

Aspen