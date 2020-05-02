Tragedy at sea
The USS Dan Quayle, a merchant vessel carrying a load of Corona beer and medicinal marijuana intended to aid in the fight against the current pandemic, was reported briefly out of contact off the coast of Georgia.
The captain of the ship, having called for coffee, and noticing unusually calm seas, ordered the mess steward who brought the coffee to stand watch on the bridge while the captain retired to his cabin to practice his putting.
Unfortunately, the young seaman, recently graduated from boot camp, was unfamiliar with nighttime navigation permitting the ship to sail off-course.
The ship then struck a coral reef and sunk in 15 feet of water.
Support Local Journalism
No injuries were reported as all crew escaped in lifeboats, although some of the cargo was reported missing.
Former Republican Vice President Quayle, when notified of the incident, replied: “Well, a ship is a terrible thing to lose.”
A spokesman for the administration stated: “No disciplinary action is pending; however, the captain ought to have left his balls and putter at home.”
Fox News declined comment.
Art Allard
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User