Traffic still problem with Grand Avenue bridge

Long before the new Grand Avenue bridge was built in Glenwood, I thought, if they ever build a new bridge, it needs an exit off the bridge that takes drivers directly onto the on-ramp for Interstate 70 and bypasses the traffic lights. When the new bridge construction was announced, I wrongly assumed that this would be part of the plan.

While the new bridge is a big improvement aesthetically, the westbound traffic flow from the bridge has not improved. Along with the confusing signs and roundabout, the traffic lights and a growing population, the westbound traffic in Glenwood during the afternoon rush hour keeps getting worse. Thank you.

Rick Holtz

Carbondale