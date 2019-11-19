Traffic solution more pressing than Aspen housing

If the roundabout is getting a “D” from CDOT now, just wait until the new 24-unit housing complex on Castle Creek Road is finished; then it will surely earn a failing grade. And then what happens after the proposed 40-plus unit Water Place II complex is built? What’s lower than an “F”?

Please contact the following people and let them know that no more housing developments should be considered until a traffic solution is found: Aspen City Project Manager Michelle Bonfils-Thibeault at 970-429-1791 and Outreach and Communications specialist from BendonAdams, Reilly Thimons at 970-925-2855.

Jeff Cole

Aspen