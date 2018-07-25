Trade losers
July 25, 2018
Our president needs a class in accounting. First he starts a trade war that most economist feel is unnecessary. When it starts to hurt the agricultural community, what does the genius do? He comes up with the idea to have all the American taxpayers pay for it with a multi-billion dollar subsidy to the agricultural community. He doesn't seem to understand that that he is hurting more people then he is helping.
Nothing changed. All of the American taxpayers are still being screwed by an imbalance of trade and an increase to the federal deficit.
John P. Ostwald
Carbondale
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Men who drowned at Ruedi Reservoir identified as valley locals John Teague and Bret Varra
- Valley community remembers Teague, Varra after their deaths in Ruedi
- Lance Armstrong, an Airstream and an incredibly ‘raw’ cycling podcast
- Witness: Teague made heroic attempt to aid unconscious friend at Ruedi
- Lake Christine Fire moves north; containment lines holding