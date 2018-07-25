Trade losers

Our president needs a class in accounting. First he starts a trade war that most economist feel is unnecessary. When it starts to hurt the agricultural community, what does the genius do? He comes up with the idea to have all the American taxpayers pay for it with a multi-billion dollar subsidy to the agricultural community. He doesn't seem to understand that that he is hurting more people then he is helping.

Nothing changed. All of the American taxpayers are still being screwed by an imbalance of trade and an increase to the federal deficit.

John P. Ostwald

Carbondale