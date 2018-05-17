Torture and dismissal of the radicalized

CIA director nominee Gina Haspel's, acceptance of torture, drew Dick Cheney to surface again. Cheney along with Don Rumsfeld and George W. Bush are the main architects of the insanely effective, self-stated program to institute perpetual warfare. Torture and the policy of not dealing with the issues that instigate peaceful, reverent people to offer their lives making a scream for justice, is the primary engine of perpetual warfare.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale