Election Day is Tuesday! I want to encourage everyone to be sure and vote. No matter who or how you vote, please vote.

Vote! Choose the candidates who you want to represent and work for you. Vote for me as your mayor and show your support for an Aspen City Hall that listens to you and acts on the issues.

I promise to deliver communication and transparency, housing opportunities, efficient government, environmental leadership, early child care, senior services, commitment to community goals and more. I say no more flip-flopping, decision reversals, caving to special interests, and no more initiatives to nowhere. We can and will do better.

Vote! Be heard on the Lift One corridor ballot question. Vote "no" on the Lift One corridor package. This is an unfair, unbaked and poorly negotiated development ballot question. Send it back to a newly elected council that will make it a project we can all support. There is a great development opportunity at this location, but this package deal isn't a sustainable, community-enhancing proposal. We can and will do better.

Let your voice be heard, take part in our local elections, be sure to drop your ballot off or vote in person at City Hall on Tuesday!

Torre

