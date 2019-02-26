Torre, the people of Aspen’s mayor

As a business owner in Aspen, I write to ask you to support Torre for mayor. Torre has a well-known commitment to this town. He has a passion for listening to the community's concerns, is honest, pragmatic and has a history of making good decisions.

As a small-business owner, one of my concerns is our town's growth. Torre has a better vision and he will provide the proper plan for our town's future. Controlled growth, holding city officials and developers accountable, maintaining our small-business opportunities, employee housing, city-wide compost and more.

It is time to let Torre lead. Vote for Torre!

Amber Dunkelberg

Aspen