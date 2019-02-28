Torre is up to the task

We are voting for Torre for mayor in this election, and encourage you to, as well. We agree that it is time to give Torre the opportunity he has worked to earn. He has explained his ideas for everything from a happier City Hall, environmental leadership, housing opportunities, and transit solutions to child care, local business, smart growth and more.

Well, let's see it! What we have seen is the past six years with his opponents on council, and we agree that it's time for a change. Be sure to vote and vote Torre for mayor.

Theresa Hernandez

Aspen