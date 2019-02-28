Torre is up to the task
February 28, 2019
We are voting for Torre for mayor in this election, and encourage you to, as well. We agree that it is time to give Torre the opportunity he has worked to earn. He has explained his ideas for everything from a happier City Hall, environmental leadership, housing opportunities, and transit solutions to child care, local business, smart growth and more.
Well, let's see it! What we have seen is the past six years with his opponents on council, and we agree that it's time for a change. Be sure to vote and vote Torre for mayor.
Theresa Hernandez
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Report: Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slide
- Skico says season ski pass users are ‘out in force’ because of snow conditions
- Report: Aspen men ski through avalanche debris before deadly slide
- The season here, Aspen boys lacrosse looks to move on from recent tragedy
- New hotel plans resurrected for downtown Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.