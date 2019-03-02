Torre beholden to no one
March 2, 2019
The editorial boards from both papers got it right. Aspen city government needs new leadership. Torre knows all the issues facing Aspen and has solid ideas that Aspenites would agree with on the direction forward — smart growth that includes all the guidelines the community master plan call for, with no concessions or giveaways.
Aspen needs a leader who holds the line and is not swayed by special interests. That's why it's Torre time.
Kevin Curtin
Jacksonville Beach, Florida
