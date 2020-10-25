Tom Goode for Snowmass mayor
I am requesting the village voters who may be still undecided to select Tom Goode as the next mayor for the town of Snowmass Village. I have known, worked with and respected both Tom and Judy Goode for many years. Tom was one of my go-to villager’s which I would discuss the issues of the day that I was dealing with during my tenures on council (1994-98, 2002-06, 2008-14). Tom was always a great sounding board and would often give me good advice.
He will be a Goode mayor for our town.
Bill Boineau
Snowmass Village
