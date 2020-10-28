Tom Fridstein the right pick for Snowmass

We are writing this letter to endorse Tom Fridstein for Snowmass Town Council. During the Snowmass Squirm Nigh broadcast we watched all candidates express their desires for a successful future for Snowmass Village. We believe Tom is uniquely qualified to serve on Town Council.

While it’s easy to say “build more housing,” implementing employee housing in a cost-effective, environmentally appropriate way is easier said than done. Tom has served as the Snowmass Planning Commission chair and understands the challenges of expensive construction projects. His professional experience as an architect can help Snowmass avoid costly proposals that are unrealistic to build. This experience is a valuable asset to council as it plans for the final phase of Base Village.

Tom is a dedicated family man and sensitive to the needs of young families trying to put down roots in Snowmass Village. Tom is leading the discussion about providing child care and early learning resources for families.

Many of us are eager to criticize our local leaders, but few are willing to put in the hours to serve. Tom is willing and has the strength of character so hard to find these days in people who are willing to step up to and look out for the best interest of their community. Tom doesn’t approach the council with an attitude of having all the answers. Instead, he encourages communication, listening and respectful conversations about what is best for the community.

When we first met Tom and his lovely wife Darlene a few years ago, their love, commitment and passion for a thriving Snowmass Village were readily apparent. We trust Tom to make the best decisions on behalf of our community, and encourage you to do the same.

Please vote for Tom Fridstein for Snowmass Village Town Council.

Nancy and Joe Nevin

Snowmass