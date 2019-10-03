Today’s her birthday

Aspen has many unsung heroes, especially in the world of the Pitkin County housing board.

Today — Friday, Oct. 4 — is our chance to say thanks and to sing a birthday cheer to Marcia Goshorn, who volunteered for 18 years on the APCHA housing board championing for affordable housing.

If you see Marcia Goshorn today — sing her a birthday note or two to thank her for her years of volunteer work so us worker bees have a nest to call home.

Toni Kronberg

Aspen