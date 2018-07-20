 To serve and advise | AspenTimes.com

To serve and advise

These intelligence agencies need reminding that they are not a separate branch of government; nor are they elected by a vote of the citizens. Their role is to advise those who the people have chosen as their representatives. When they use the media to try and manipulate and control public policy and foreign relations, they are usurping powers not given to them by the Constitution.

Richard Gordon

Aspen