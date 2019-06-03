Tired of lefty politics and politicians

I am going to have to agree with John Hornblower’s disappointment with the Aspen Skiing Co. supporting lefty Gov. Jared Polis’ orders to give illegal immigrants driver’s licenses (“Aspen Skiing Co. should focus on mountains, not politics,” letters, May 31.)

Mr. Hornblower is correct: Skico needs to stay out of politics. But then, just look at Chicago, where the owners are from. The Illinois attorney general lets a criminal off who committed several felonies. She is another lefty. Draw your own conclusions.

James A. Wingers

Aspen