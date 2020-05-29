Tipton out of touch, vote for Boebert
Why is Rep. Scott Tipton pushing to give $250 billion of taxpayer funds to bail out Boulder and other cities that don’t need the money? Why is he not fighting to spend the money more responsibly? The fact that Boulder’s super liberal Democrat Rep. Joseph Neguse introduced the bill should tell everyone what H.R. 6467 is all about. The fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the Squad joined over 135 other Democrats to co-sponsor it should tell you more. The fact that Tipton is one of only five Republicans, and the only one from Colorado to join them in co-sponsoring it should tell you everything you need to know about how out-of-touch he has become during his 10 years in Congress. It’s not complicated. We didn’t elect Tipton to bail out Boulder.
Tipton has proven he’s no longer representing us.
I am voting for Lauren Boebert!
Juanita R. Williams
Parachute
