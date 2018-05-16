 Times change, lift location should stay the same | AspenTimes.com

The difference between 1947 and 2018 is not just 71 years. The difference is that in 1947 when the decision had been made to build a chairlift there was no question as to where the bottom of the lift should be located. Had I been asked in 1947 where to put the bottom of the lift, I would have put it just above Dean Street where, in fact, it was actually built. I was nine years old at the time.

Jim Breasted

Carbondale