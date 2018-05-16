Times change, lift location should stay the same

The difference between 1947 and 2018 is not just 71 years. The difference is that in 1947 when the decision had been made to build a chairlift there was no question as to where the bottom of the lift should be located. Had I been asked in 1947 where to put the bottom of the lift, I would have put it just above Dean Street where, in fact, it was actually built. I was nine years old at the time.

Jim Breasted

Carbondale