Time to reverse Roe v. Wade

I’m a right-to-lifer. I believe our U.S. Constitution was written with the intent to protect the lives of the unborn. This was common wisdom at the time our nation was founded, was common wisdom for centuries prior, and was common wisdom for at least the first century of our nation’s life. Mothers dying in childbirth happened not just because of limitations of medical technology but also because society placed a higher value on the life of the unborn child than society placed on the value of the life of the mother.

In the post Roe v. Wade era, society’s values have reversed. In today’s times an unborn baby is worth more dead than alive. The body parts of a fetus are worth more than the worth of an unborn child’s priceless soul. Ruth Bader Ginsburg presided over the preservation of this immoral infanticide for far too long. Her death allows us to place a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court who will value the life of the unborn child equally with the value of the lives of the rest of us.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village