Time to grow at Basalt’s community garden

This beautiful weather means we're digging again. The Basalt community garden is open, and if you like your vegetables really fresh, now is the time to get a plot and make plans to grow. The garden is just west of the Basalt High School and has full sun and you can easily set up an individual automatic watering system for your plot. For more details email basaltcommunitygardens@gmail.com or come to the garden this Saturday anytime from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to talk to the garden ambassador, the person wearing the orange vest.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt