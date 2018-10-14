Time to empower women

I believe it is time for us to empower the women running for office in this midterm election and encourage our younger generations to get involved with the political process.

Jena Griswold is running for secretary of state in this election and needs our votes. Jena is a scrappy, smart and hardworking woman and was a voter-rights attorney for the Obama administration, when voter rights mattered to the administration in charge.

Jena grew up in Estes Park and comes from a working-class family. She started working the summer after seventh grade and is the first person in her family to attend a four-year college and law school. Jena is a lawyer, a voter-protection specialist and a small-business owner who has spent her career fighting for justice and fairness.

Jena is committed to working for all of Colorado — for the people, not for a party. I believe that she would not have turned over voter information to Donald Trump's voter fraud commission that actually was designed to cause voter suppression by having thousands of Coloradans cancel their voter registrations.

Voters often do not vote all the way down the ballot; the Republicans do. I will be voting for Democrats all the way down the ballot, supporting women who are running for office. Electing Jena as our next secretary of state will encourage and support women and our younger generations to get involved, run for office and work to make our world a better place — not perfect, but better.

Your vote counts. Your vote matters. Ballots are being mailed Oct. 15. Election Day is Nov. 6.

James Gilliam

Carbondale