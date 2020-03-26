Time to crack down at Penny Hot Springs

I have witnessed a big surge in overnight parking and camping at Penny Hot Springs over the past six weeks. As usual, no enforcement of the no-camping law that exists within one-quarter mile of the Crystal River.

I served on the Penny Hot Spring advisory committee, which agreed there would be signage stating no camping or overnight parking. Our recommendations were passed by the commissioners.

Where’s the sign? Where’s the enforcement? Agencies have passed the buck for years on Penny Hot Springs enforcement — most notably Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, which even has an officer passing by the site daily because she lives in Marble.

Penny Hot Springs was finally closed Sunday to curtail virus spread after continued wide usage from ignorant users. Monday morning, an old school bus was the latest jerry-rigged camping unit befouling the scene with no one enforcing the rules.

Pitkin County, do your job! You promptly put a sign up soliciting public Penny Hot Springs opinion — now put up a sign with the rules. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, if you’re going to ask for our votes every election season, then enforce the law!

David Johnson

Redstone