Time is right for Torre
March 2, 2019
I am happy to voice my support for Torre for mayor. His slogan, "It's Time," is absolutely right and appropriate. Torre has been involved in politics in Aspen since 2001, and now is the time to put his energy, experience and capabilities to work for the community. Torre's intent is clear, honest, real and right for Aspen. He wants what's best for all Aspenites as well as the visitors who contribute to the vitality of the city. It's time to make a change for the better, and with Torre, that is what we'll get.
Diane DuBose
Indian Hills
