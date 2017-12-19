Time for Israel to make peace

Nobody voted for Trump because he said he would move our embassy to Jerusalem. Trump talks peace, but then does something stupid.

The problem is East Jerusalem. Israel annexed it. The UN and all countries object to this "land grab."

There are 300,000 Palestinians there. Will they become Israeli citizens?

Of course not. They have an odd status that oppresses them.

Why can't Israel make peace now?

Richard Goodwin

