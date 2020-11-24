Tighten up Aspen color codes
Our brilliant and artistically creative administration and elected government officials seem so excited about the new virus color codes. We citizens and visitors alike awake early each morning anxiously awaiting the city’s announcement of what virus color warning we face.
A delightful shade of green? Foreboding orange? Fearful, frightening red? Or worse? Where can one actually see this “color wheel” or “dial?” Atop City Hall? On a RFTA bus?
Existentially, does it really exist? Color codes make us complacent, not compliant. Rather than this foreboding color wheel object, I have a new, bold, innovative solution. The city communicates the day’s “color” by mandating, each morning at 6:30 a.m., the color of Lululemon (and other brands as well) tights to be worn by our female population. Afterall, these tights are prevalent on our hiking trails, streets and grocery aisles. If a woman is wearing green tights, “bravo!” Orange, “uh oh,” black, “oh no!” What better way to communicate how we are to live our lives, whether you have a job, etc.?
Women wear them, men stare at them. That about covers it, literally and figuratively.
Disclaimer: I take the virus seriously. The color warnings are too desensitizing.
Jeffrey Kallenberg
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tighten up Aspen color codes
Our brilliant and artistically creative administration and elected government officials seem so excited about the new virus color codes. We citizens and visitors alike awake early each morning anxiously awaiting the city’s announcement of what…