With this crazy time we’re living in, it’s important to understand that we need someone on Basalt Town Council Who will focus on the overall needs of the town.

If you believe that growth and development is inevitable and would like consideration of the environment, historical conservation and the importance of supporting local businesses, then vote Tiffany Haddad. If you believe that kids and teens in Basalt need other places to hang out after school besides the local 7-11, then vote Tiffany Haddad. If you believe we need a plan to help with the demand for affordable housing and if you want a council member that will take into consideration that there is no “historic downtown” versus “Willits,” then vote for Tiffany Haddad.

Those are important to her and I’m sure for you as well. I know she’d be the fresh voice that this town needs and one that will create unity among us. Now is not a time for opposition but a time to unify and make the best of what is going on in the world today. It’s a hard time right now for most of us, let’s make sure we have a strong council in place to help with recovery. Don’t forget to vote by April 7 and make sure to vote Tiffany Haddad for Basalt Town Council.

Mary Chalverus

