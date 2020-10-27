Throw the book at Lesh

How can we most effectively deter David Lesh from ever committing his despicable acts on our public lands again? I believe our best chance is to let Judge Gordon Gallagher know how we feel prior to Mr. Lesh’s next appearance Friday.

Please join me in writing to Judge Gordon Gallagher at Gallagher_Chambers@cod.uscourts.gov and calling prosecutor Peter Hautzinger at 970-257-7113 before his court date Friday to express our community outrage and to ask for the maximum sentence possible.

Bronwyn Anglin

Basalt