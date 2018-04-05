Thrift Shop thanks donors for respecting drop-off policy
April 5, 2018
Dear Aspen Thrift Shop supporters,
The arrival of spring brings "high donation" season at the Aspen Thrift Shop. We wish to express our gratitude to community members who help us accomplish our mission with generous donations. It has been especially helpful that so many have respected the new policy requesting drop-off during business hours only, Monday through Saturday, from 10 to 3.
For complete information regarding hours and donation guidelines, please refer to our website, http://www.aspenthriftshop.org
We are deeply grateful for your support.
The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop
