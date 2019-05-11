Thrift Shop ask for help with size of donations

If you saw the photo this week in the Aspen Daily News titled “Avalanche of Support,” you will likely agree; there can be too much of a good thing. This time of year when folks are leaving town and spring cleaning, the volunteers are sorely challenged to process and sort the massive donations that arrive on a daily basis.

We ask that you keep in mind we are limited by space and resources. Though we depend on your generous donations to complete our mission, we typically are unable to accept an entire car or truckload of contributions. For more information or to arrange for special circumstances, please see visit our website http://www.aspenthriftshop.org.

We are grateful for your continued support as we celebrate 70 years of success.

Thank you.

Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop