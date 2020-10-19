Three yes votes to support Aspen schools
What can be more important to us than our local kids? The support of our schools tells our story of the priority education and learning have in our community. In the past, Aspen and Snowmass have always said yes to school funding and support, allowing us to attract talented teachers and staff, and to fund budgets at workable levels.
On Nov. 3, we get to show that we support our kids and our schools one more time. We are asking our friends and all voters to approve the continuation of the dedicated school sales tax and the existing property tax in Snowmass. The bonding question will allow Aspen schools to address needed teacher housing and other capital projects, with no increase in the current tax rate. Tax rates will not increase. As concerned parents and grandparents, we urge a yes vote on all three school questions, 2A, 2B, and 4A. Our kids deserve our support.
Kathy and Warren Klug
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User