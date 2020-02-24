Three Aspen skiing tips for Roger Marolt

It’s hard for me to fathom that wannabe ski instructor Roger Marolt had the gall to write a column full of “ski tips” (“A tale of ski tips,” Feb. 21, aspentimes.com).

I don’t even know where to begin unpacking this one. Let’s start with three little “tips” I have for him:

1. You’d clearly benefit from longer, fatter skis and way looser pants.

2. Next time we ski the Ridge of Bell together, don’t ski the ski-instructor line that finishes higher up in Copper.

3. Please, I’m begging you, take all of your skis over to St. Mary Church ASAP and have the preacher perform an exorcism on them. We’d all sleep better at night if you did.

Lo Semple

Aspen