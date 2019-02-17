 Those greedy politicians | AspenTimes.com

Those greedy politicians

Now that we have our tax bills, the past election once again has proven one clear lesson. No matter how much money we give our politicians and bureaucrats, it will not be enough. They will always want more! The politicians use the word "greed" often referring to private citizens. They should look in the mirror and say that word.

Edward Sanditen

Aspen

