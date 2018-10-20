This misogyny needs to stop

In Aspen Times on Wednesday, there was a front page story ("Aspen girl speaks out about alleged rape") of a 17-year-old male, along with a 20-year-old male, on trial for sexual assault of a 16-year-old local girl. She has gone on YouTube to speak out in a video, "I will Not Be Silenced," of the alleged rape.

"I came forward and I reported it because I was raped by both of them," she said in the article, "and I know — or I've heard — there are other people in the valley who've had this happen to them."

Further into the article, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo "confirmed that one of the multiple investigations centers on allegations that the (then 14-year-old) juvenile had sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl three years ago. The case was not reported at the time because the girl's grandmother didn't want to ruin the boy's life, according to a police report."

This boy needs help, obviously. But how many more baby girls like her own granddaughter's life have been irreparably harmed because of her decision? What feeds this mentality to sacrifice your own flesh and blood so boys can be boys?

Brava to this brave young girl for speaking out to our valley. Brava to her parents for supporting her during this heartbreaking time.

All I can say is, yes, there are way more good men than deviants but, please, stop the misogyny now! It's a disease that has now been given new life from our sicko president on down.

Recommended Stories For You

Charlotte Graham Whitney

Marble